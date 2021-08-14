Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

