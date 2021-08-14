Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €90.56 ($106.54) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

