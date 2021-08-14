Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $546.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.