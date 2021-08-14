Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PSTVY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

