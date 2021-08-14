Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

