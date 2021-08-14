Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $315,991.52 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,568,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,158,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 32.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

