Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:APTS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,318 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.