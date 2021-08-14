Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

