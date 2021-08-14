Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $261.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 212,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

