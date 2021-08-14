Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCOM stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.