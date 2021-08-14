Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

