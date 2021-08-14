Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,010 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $35.13 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

