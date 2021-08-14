Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

