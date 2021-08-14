ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head-To-Head Analysis

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.52 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -47.38 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

