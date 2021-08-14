Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRLO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Prologic Management Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

