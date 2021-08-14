ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

PRPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 444,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,823. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

