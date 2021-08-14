ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $94.84. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 4,454 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EET. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

