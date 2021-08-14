Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 193.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

