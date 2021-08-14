Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

