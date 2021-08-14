Prudential plc (PUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NYSE:PUK opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

