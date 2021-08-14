Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

