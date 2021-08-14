Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.72.

PEG opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

