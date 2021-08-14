PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 693.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,146 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.