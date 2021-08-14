PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 17,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 952,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Specifically, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

