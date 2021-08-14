PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.