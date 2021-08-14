Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aravive, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARAV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

