Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,265,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.