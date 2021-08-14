Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

