Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

