Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

