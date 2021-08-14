Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NMRK stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

