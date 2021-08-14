Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.96.

CM opened at C$149.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.