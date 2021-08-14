Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

ITCI stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

