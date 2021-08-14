Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

