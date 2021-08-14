Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Cormark

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRE. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$971.69 million and a P/E ratio of -55.25.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

