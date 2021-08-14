Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

