Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $534.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $934,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

