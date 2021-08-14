Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

