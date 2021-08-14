Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Raised by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS opened at C$17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.11.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

