Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

