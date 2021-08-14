Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Reduced by Analyst

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $926.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

