Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

