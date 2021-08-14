Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

