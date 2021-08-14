Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,674.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.