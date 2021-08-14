Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

