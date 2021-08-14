Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.79 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

