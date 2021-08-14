QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,952 shares.The stock last traded at $77.63 and had previously closed at $77.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,755,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,105,000 after buying an additional 398,933 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 448.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after buying an additional 1,887,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $126,576,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

