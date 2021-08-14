Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 942,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,048. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

