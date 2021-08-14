Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.06. Barclays now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 149,444 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

