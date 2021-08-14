Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

RADI opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

